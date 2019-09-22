Park National Trimmed Position in Coca (KO) by $1.30 Million; Penbrook Management Maintains Position in Targa Res Com (TRGP)

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 25,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 392,699 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.00 million, down from 418,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35 million shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market –

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 1.97M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,776 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi accumulated 48,251 shares. Moreover, Miles Capital has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,142 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,339 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest holds 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 12,138 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Invest Prns has 1.97% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arizona-based Papp L Roy And has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Merchants owns 21,434 shares. Mengis Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.57% or 36,847 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.93% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 63,566 shares stake. Hemenway Co Limited Com reported 14,379 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 52.92M shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,725 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividen (FVD) by 12,284 shares to 274,778 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,862 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North Amer Energy (EMLP).