Park National Trimmed Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $628,474 as Share Value Rose; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Lowered Its Mdlz (MDLZ) Position by $7.96 Million; Stock Rose

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 5,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,370 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 55,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. Shares for $2.80M were sold by BAHAI AHMAD. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. Whitaker Darla H also sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by BLINN MARK A.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 6,176 shares to 32,485 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 22,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,589 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares to 236,251 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtn (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.