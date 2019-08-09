Park National Stake In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Boosted; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Its Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 100,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.77 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 5.41M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser

Park National Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 343,277 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 339,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 13,075 shares to 344,346 shares, valued at $23.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,929 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 50,959 shares. South State Corporation has invested 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lau Ltd Co owns 62,700 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd owns 1.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 175,379 shares. Lederer And Associate Invest Counsel Ca holds 2.57% or 19,760 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 481,361 shares. Parsons Cap Ri accumulated 127,764 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Amarillo Bank stated it has 5,255 shares. 1.64 million are owned by Comgest Invsts Sas. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt reported 1,497 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 470,968 shares. 65,666 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny. Cibc World Markets has 628,732 shares. 22,552 were reported by Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 263,279 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $140.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 101,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 161,344 shares. Cyrus Capital Prtn LP accumulated 1.99M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Par Cap Management holds 11.56% or 12.07 million shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Com reported 158,914 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs accumulated 412,446 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,785 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 301 shares. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca holds 33,685 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp accumulated 417,830 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 26 shares. Macquarie Grp invested in 0.02% or 213,902 shares.