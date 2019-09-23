Park National Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Harber Asset Management Has Raised Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $4.73 Million

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 84,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66M, down from 87,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 61,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 167,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96 million, up from 106,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 541,815 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.03% or 9,483 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 3,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 27,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 8,146 shares. Crossvault Capital owns 34,025 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 20,351 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 141 shares. Regent Invest Management Lc reported 29,695 shares stake. Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.1% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Da Davidson holds 0.03% or 18,517 shares. Everence Capital Management invested in 6,628 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cap Invsts holds 0.16% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 6.37 million shares. Cls Limited Liability reported 1,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares to 99,020 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,390 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corp holds 102,717 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP owns 202,912 shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.94% or 19,817 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Bancorporation & Tru Company Of Newtown has 2.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,804 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 127,169 shares. Howland Limited has 8,972 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Ocean Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 773 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,388 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Liberty Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.48% or 26,602 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.15% or 29,554 shares in its portfolio. South State holds 66,433 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 1.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bridgeway stated it has 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hallmark Cap Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,542 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.44 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 35,138 shares to 70,339 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 5,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (Ne (NYSE:DG).

