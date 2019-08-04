Park National Raised Its Position in American Tower Rei (AMT) by $461,768; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 211,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 206,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR

Park National Corp increased its stake in American Tower Corporation Rei (AMT) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 30,442 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 28,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corporation Rei for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 8,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Trust has invested 1.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 371 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Inc. Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% or 25,034 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,673 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 15,076 shares. Bank Of Stockton holds 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,638 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.02% or 3,613 shares. Honeywell Interest reported 0.86% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Resolution Cap Ltd invested 2.93% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com owns 295 shares. 99,792 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 1,925 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 378,856 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,669 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,096 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,501 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,102 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers, a New York-based fund reported 33,057 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.83% or 251,782 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 are held by Spark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paw Capital Corporation has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,000 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 17,905 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 0.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,794 shares. Spinnaker reported 29,546 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nadler Financial Grp Inc Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guggenheim Limited holds 0.41% or 493,901 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,205 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co Incorporated has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 61,288 were reported by Sigma Counselors Incorporated. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,000 are owned by Allen Inc Ny.