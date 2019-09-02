Park National Raised Dollar General (Ne (DG) Stake by $452,557; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Price Rose, Gratia Capital Boosted Its Position

Park National Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (Ne (DG) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 46,505 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 42,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation (Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 145,713 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (New) by 19,390 shares to 151,481 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,904 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation (New).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Tru stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). M&R Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 30 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.1% or 46,969 shares. 374 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Services. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 1,657 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 23,603 shares. Parsec Fincl Management holds 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 32,467 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn Ltd reported 1.08% stake. Ftb Advsrs reported 35 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Limited holds 3.7% or 23,022 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,922 shares. 2,207 are held by Community Financial Bank Na.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DG, NTNX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 07, 2019.