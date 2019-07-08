Park National Raised By $1.19 Million Its Nucor (NUE) Holding; Electron Capital Partners Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding

Park National Corp increased Nucor Corporation (NUE) stake by 43.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 20,505 shares as Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Park National Corp holds 67,745 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 47,240 last quarter. Nucor Corporation now has $16.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.82 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 56,279 shares with $11.32M value, down from 61,997 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $14.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $230.84. About 195,604 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co holds 1,226 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited invested in 0% or 7 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Co owns 0.85% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 10,409 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 6.77 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Odey Asset Management Grp Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,000 shares. First Eagle Management Lc holds 0.17% or 304,306 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Ks invested in 0.11% or 31,643 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.04% or 2.61M shares in its portfolio. Franklin accumulated 564,984 shares. Essex Investment Management Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Harvey Ptnrs Lc invested 9.83% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 1,698 shares. Signaturefd Limited has 352 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 26,849 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 278,073 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $232 target in Friday, April 12 report.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Worker killed at Martin Marietta plant OSHA investigating death of employee, 24 – BizWest” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.29M for 18.50 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Tellurian Inc New stake by 1.14M shares to 3.07M valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) stake by 310,159 shares and now owns 962,905 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was raised too.

Park National Corp decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 41,203 shares to 294,025 valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 2,522 shares and now owns 3,591 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 0% or 2,301 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 159,560 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com accumulated 6 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 541,756 shares. 5.01M are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. First City Mngmt reported 3,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. 179,911 are held by Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Fmr Lc owns 674,154 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.08% or 8,726 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). State Street Corporation holds 18.31M shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 1.43M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity. 87,719 shares were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J, worth $5.29M.