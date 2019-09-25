Park National (PRK) EPS Estimated At $1.73; HMS Holdings (HMSY) Sentiment Is 1.36

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 118 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 87 sold and reduced equity positions in HMS Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 81.23 million shares, up from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding HMS Holdings Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 63 Increased: 90 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to report $1.73 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 10.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. PRK’s profit would be $28.40 million giving it 13.84 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.61 EPS previously, Park National Corporation’s analysts see 7.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 13,864 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) has declined 14.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It has a 15.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial leasing products.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $21.84M for 36.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 31.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

American Capital Management Inc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. for 2.29 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 914,976 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.99% invested in the company for 2.11 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 170,832 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.