Park National Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Lifted by $1.44 Million; Oakmont Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 58,191 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, up from 51,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.74. About 2.12M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 7,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 34,539 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 26,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.19M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (De) (NYSE:USB) by 47,178 shares to 418,077 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 12,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,504 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.