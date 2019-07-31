Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to pay $1.01 on Sep 10, 2019; Gotham Asset Management Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $21.10 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 44.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 101,943 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 125,752 shares with $26.13M value, down from 227,695 last quarter. 3M Co now has $102.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co

Park National Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) is expected to pay $1.01 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $1.01 dividend. Park National Corp’s current price of $94.52 translates into 1.07% yield. Park National Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 48,282 shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Tailored Brands Inc stake by 129,162 shares to 551,077 valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 68,669 shares and now owns 103,713 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $17200 lowest target. $183.57’s average target is 3.34% above currents $177.63 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 17.15 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 8,153 shares. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock or 3,123 shares. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares.

