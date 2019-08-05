Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to pay $1.01 on Sep 10, 2019; Bunge LTD (BG) Sentiment Is 1.3

Park National Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) is expected to pay $1.01 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $1.01 dividend. Park National Corp’s current price of $91.52 translates into 1.10% yield. Park National Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.52. About 35,505 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c

Bunge LTD (BG) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 162 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 125 trimmed and sold equity positions in Bunge LTD. The hedge funds in our database reported: 106.40 million shares, down from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bunge LTD in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 94 Increased: 117 New Position: 45.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 8.27% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited for 153,500 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 440,868 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Colrain Capital Llc has 4.97% invested in the company for 79,900 shares. The California-based Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has invested 3.16% in the stock. Capital Innovations Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,710 shares.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 898,458 shares traded. Bunge Limited (BG) has declined 14.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans.

