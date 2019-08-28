Park National Maintains Position in Tjx Companies (TJX); Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Upped Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 54,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 283,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 228,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN IS LIKELY TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER – NYT, CITING; 04/05/2018 – UK DMO names banks for sale of 2071 gilt in mid-May; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 30/03/2018 – U.S. judge certifies Goldman Sachs gender bias class action; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACH’S MICHELE DELLA VIGNA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 15/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman Sachs projects this will force up interest rates

Park National Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 181.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 67,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 104,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 37,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 4.23 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,367 shares to 87,592 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,492 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 1.36% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Inverness Counsel Lc New York invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc has 682 shares. Legal And General Gru Inc Plc owns 8.33M shares. Albion Financial Group Ut accumulated 9,688 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 10,799 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 46,280 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc accumulated 15,792 shares. Asset reported 133,965 shares. Ims Mngmt owns 25,498 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Valinor Limited Partnership has 1.11 million shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 11,252 shares. Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 46,177 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.43% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,000 shares. Palouse Cap owns 0.61% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,237 shares. The Georgia-based Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Washington Trust Bank holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 32,467 shares. Asset One Ltd accumulated 165,438 shares. Nine Masts Limited accumulated 0.78% or 13,108 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Focused Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.82% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Legal & General Plc has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Royal London Asset Management has 212,225 shares. Moreover, Interocean Cap Ltd Co has 1.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 80,744 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Intl Limited has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 44,993 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 895 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,956 shares to 384,009 shares, valued at $67.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,828 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

