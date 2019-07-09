Park National Maintains Position in Tjx Companies (TJX); As Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Df Dent & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $1.26 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 114,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Park National Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 181.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 67,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 37,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 4.13 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.58M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pacific Investment Mngmt Commerce has 12,025 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 329,543 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 164,280 shares. Schulhoff And owns 5,601 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc Inc stated it has 341,815 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,400 shares. Lau Associates Ltd stated it has 20,150 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northeast Financial Consultants has 20,320 shares. Choate Advsr invested in 59,222 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bainco Investors has 168,774 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Metropolitan Life Insur Company reported 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (New) by 19,390 shares to 151,481 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (NYSE:LAD) by 17,264 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

