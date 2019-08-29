Park National Maintains Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC); Shelton Capital Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Position

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.59. About 15.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience

Park National Corp increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 17,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 68,333 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 51,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 1.04 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 22,776 shares to 46,111 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Communication reported 84 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has 88,118 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Atria Invs Ltd Liability invested in 9,844 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sol Cap invested in 3,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 138,809 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.16% or 5.19M shares in its portfolio. 75,058 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 13,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ci Inc stated it has 55,476 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Company owns 3.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 163,480 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,413 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Bank And Of Newtown reported 8,449 shares. 2.28M were accumulated by Clearbridge Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.60M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Catalyst Cap reported 869 shares. Bruce & Communication reported 98,300 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt owns 1,900 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Exchange Capital Inc reported 39,241 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,061 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 144,670 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct invested 6.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Inv Advsr Inc holds 2.15% or 33,451 shares. Natl Ins Company Tx accumulated 4.39% or 440,295 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 2.10 million shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru Co holds 789,567 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Gp owns 17,037 shares. Blair William And Il holds 2.52 million shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Fake batteries cause problems – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple can absorb tariff costs – top analyst – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Focus Shift in Apple (AAPL)â€™s Earnings Makes the Report Better than It First Appears – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.