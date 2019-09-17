Park National Lowered Its Duke Energy (New) (DUK) Position; British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Equinix (EQIX) Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 12.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 2,641 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 23,929 shares with $12.07M value, up from 21,288 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $47.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $556.02. About 159,987 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Park National Corp decreased Duke Energy Corporation (New) (DUK) stake by 12.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 6,102 shares as Duke Energy Corporation (New) (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Park National Corp holds 41,810 shares with $3.69 million value, down from 47,912 last quarter. Duke Energy Corporation (New) now has $68.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 1.14M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -0.49% below currents $93.46 stock price. Duke Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9400 target. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, June 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Park National Corp increased First Trust Enhanced Short Mat (FTSM) stake by 12,161 shares to 185,545 valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) stake by 23,816 shares and now owns 1.70M shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased The Chemours Company stake by 95,367 shares to 52,501 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 12,639 shares and now owns 146,527 shares. The Stars Group was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $560.13’s average target is 0.74% above currents $556.02 stock price. Equinix had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $56000 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.