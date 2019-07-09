Park National Lowered By $349,999 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted By $313,950 Its Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) stake by 6.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 4,186 shares as Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 72,839 shares with $5.53M value, up from 68,653 last quarter. Eastman Chem Co Com now has $10.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 1.36M shares traded or 20.35% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM

Park National Corp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 26.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 1,417 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Park National Corp holds 3,929 shares with $972,000 value, down from 5,346 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $235.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $88 lowest target. $91.25’s average target is 20.94% above currents $75.45 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 0% or 112 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 8,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 0.07% or 35,181 shares in its portfolio. 990 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Veritable LP reported 2,829 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 60,654 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% or 6,076 shares in its portfolio. 331 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Swift Run Capital Management Lc invested in 30,280 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 6,910 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has 2,779 shares. 52,098 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,459 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 539,682 shares in its portfolio.

Park National Corp increased Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) stake by 64,636 shares to 199,382 valued at $14.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 10,826 shares and now owns 35,701 shares. Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of stock. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.86 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.71’s average target is 9.63% above currents $247.84 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fmr Limited Com accumulated 1.87% or 63.11M shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invests Ltd has invested 1.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Bank Of The West reported 1.22% stake. Laurion Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 60,649 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 454,064 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 663,033 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 10,355 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank And invested 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Buckingham Asset Lc holds 18,059 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company reported 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 285,832 shares. Ami Invest Management holds 0.6% or 4,591 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.72% or 49,699 shares.