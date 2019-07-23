Park National Lowered By $308,400 Its Kroger Co (KR) Stake; Ares Capital (ARCC)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Park National Corp decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 37.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 12,850 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Park National Corp holds 21,778 shares with $536,000 value, down from 34,628 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $16.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 10.91M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 163 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 127 sold and reduced their stock positions in Ares Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 144.42 million shares, down from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ares Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 105 Increased: 114 New Position: 49.

Park National Corp increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 20,837 shares to 106,379 valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney (Walt) Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 22,242 shares and now owns 311,350 shares. First Trust Small Cap Core Alp (FYX) was raised too.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. The insider SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 31.16% above currents $20.86 stock price. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained the shares of KR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Monday, March 4. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $31 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 121,180 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bellecapital Limited reported 26,701 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited reported 91,900 shares. Paradigm Asset Communication Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Assetmark has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 156,243 are held by Comerica Natl Bank. Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 47,101 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 11,916 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 6.55 million shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 66,513 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth invested in 19,000 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 17,796 shares. Gw Henssler & reported 244,050 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 7.52% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation for 2.42 million shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 3.59 million shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.84% invested in the company for 262,618 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc. has invested 3.49% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 981,673 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.