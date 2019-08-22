Park National Lifted Its General Electric Company (GE) Position; Corda Investment Management Increases Position in Cna Finl (CNA)

Park National Corp increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 149,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16M shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 120,358 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice Pres, Global Reinsurance; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Mideast Uber rival Careem in early talks to raise new funds; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 05/03/2018 ACORD Solutions Group, Miller, CNA Hardy And VIPR Partner To Connect U.S. MGA’s And London Carriers By Offering Straight-Throug; 08/05/2018 – CNA: Centrica plc: Directorate change; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 26/04/2018 – CNA Financial Expects D. Craig Mense to Officially Transition CFO Role to James Anderson During 3Q 2018; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $405M; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,381 shares to 33,147 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 9,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,816 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Clas (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

