Park National Increases Position in Zoetis (ZTS); Brigade Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 106,379 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 85,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.08. About 95,871 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 68,472 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 2.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap owns 0.24% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 62,481 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.08% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 37,106 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.41% or 85,017 shares. Copper Rock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 212,549 shares stake. Pictet Asset has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.12% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 161,601 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fort LP owns 0.5% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 24,835 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,172 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,022 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caprock Group reported 2,076 shares. Sfe Counsel owns 0.35% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,649 shares. First Lp invested in 896,511 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 61,604 shares to 569,545 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 8,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,280 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).