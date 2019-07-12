Park National Increased Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake; Jolley Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $304,479

Park National Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 181.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 67,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 37,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.05 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.75. About 7.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Indiana Tru And Invest Mgmt Communication has 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Advisory Group stated it has 17,037 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Lc reported 24,860 shares stake. Burney invested in 3.19% or 271,284 shares. Kcm Advsrs Limited Com reported 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union National Bank accumulated 2.41% or 45,906 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 252,798 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca has 2.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T holds 431,366 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis holds 4,041 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 4,810 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,381 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 192,279 shares. Private Grp Inc reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (New) by 19,390 shares to 151,481 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc (New) (NYSE:MRK) by 43,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,491 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

