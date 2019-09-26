Park National Increased Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $393,984 as Valuation Declined; Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Park National Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 5,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 305,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23M, up from 300,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Microsoft Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zweig owns 2.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 174,221 shares. 1.45M are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. First Washington holds 5.67% or 85,868 shares. American Invest Ltd Company accumulated 2.53% or 24,339 shares. 358,211 are owned by Dana Inv Advsr Inc. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 5.35M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5.14 million shares stake. 44,096 are held by Mycio Wealth Ltd. Cypress Mgmt Lc reported 259,341 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 121,396 shares. Hm Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Petrus Lta stated it has 3.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 4.99% or 104,825 shares. Bouchey Fincl Gru Ltd invested in 0.24% or 7,484 shares. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 6,941 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 27,962 shares to 498,754 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 51,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24,766 shares to 142,424 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,399 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma kills signature drug at center of $5.8 billion South S.F. deal – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 29, 2019.