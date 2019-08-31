Park National Increased Its American Tower Rei (AMT) Holding by $461,768; Market Value Rose; Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $488,400

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 77,854 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 84,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 549,718 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28

Park National Corp increased its stake in American Tower Corporation Rei (AMT) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 30,442 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 28,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corporation Rei for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 25,876 shares to 76,636 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 47,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

