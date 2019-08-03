Park National Increased By $595,430 Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake; Diversified Trust Co Has Increased By $988,845 Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake

Diversified Trust Co increased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 559.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 76,065 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 89,660 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 13,595 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 2.87 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%

Park National Corp increased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 43.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 10,826 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Park National Corp holds 35,701 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 24,875 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $5.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.26 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement

Diversified Trust Co decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 10,613 shares to 30,335 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,241 shares and now owns 234,788 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $65.30’s average target is 41.56% above currents $46.13 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $56 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.