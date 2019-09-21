Park National Holds Stake in Intel (INTC); Pl Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 3.14M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

Park National Corp increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 11,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 867,851 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.54 million, up from 856,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: MCD, INTC – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Swan’s $499K Bet on INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.