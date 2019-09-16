Park National Holds Holding in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (AZN); As Heico New (HEI.A) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Upped Holding

Park National Corp increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (AZN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 40,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 278,271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49M, up from 237,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 1.94 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – Astra Heart Drug’s Slide Pulls Spotlight Away From New Products; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Trial of Drug Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary End Point; 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – American Heart Association: Important expansion of in-hospital cardiovascular care program to drive improved patient outcomes across China; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 940% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $99.79. About 638,216 shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Viela Bio clears another hurdle to get rare disease drug to market – Washington Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Theragnostics Signs Agreement with AstraZeneca – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track of Farxiga for Chronic Kidney Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,537 shares to 564,294 shares, valued at $75.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,561 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (New) (NYSE:DUK).