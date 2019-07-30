Park National Has Upped Its Position in Nucor (NUE) by $1.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Stock Price Rose While Shaker Financial Services Boosted Stake by $2.22 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 292.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 147,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,354 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 50,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 68,896 shares traded or 231.57% up from the average. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 47,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 1.33M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 22,776 shares to 46,111 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,406 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE) by 36,724 shares to 390,154 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Intermediate High Inc Fd (CIF) by 260,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,719 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO).

