Park National Has Upped Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.13 Million as Market Value Rose; Liveperson (LPSN) Stock Value Rose While Granahan Investment Management Lifted by $8.03 Million Its Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 286,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.38 million, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 299,455 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation

Park National Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26M, up from 37,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $276.88. About 1.89 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,357 shares to 14,498 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Int’l (NYSE:AIN) by 15,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,268 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 98 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 172,063 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 92,543 shares. 125,000 were reported by Agf Invests Inc. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 325,260 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 9,100 shares. California-based Nicholas Invest Partners Lp has invested 0.18% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Granite Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 851,453 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 245,215 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 8,283 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt invested in 3,382 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 2,295 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 353,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,537 shares to 564,294 shares, valued at $75.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,330 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill Mgmt accumulated 0.83% or 104,561 shares. Steadfast LP invested 2.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ancora Advisors reported 1,396 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 215 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,030 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,283 shares. Birinyi Associate Incorporated invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wealth Planning Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 31,763 are owned by Bamco Ny. 135,725 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Kames Cap Plc owns 84,817 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3.92 million shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,472 shares.

