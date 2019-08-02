Park National Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Sentiment Is 1.26

Park National Corp increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 14,906 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Park National Corp holds 300,213 shares with $24.19M value, up from 285,307 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 12.30M shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 34 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 27 trimmed and sold holdings in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 26.34 million shares, down from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 11.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for 4.55 million shares. International Value Advisers Llc owns 8.11 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 0.71% invested in the company for 408,109 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 77,513 shares.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $225.56 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 19,473 shares. Iron Financial Llc has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,886 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 65,871 shares. First City Capital reported 0.91% stake. First Western Cap Management owns 3,677 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial has invested 1.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perritt Capital has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,751 shares. 107,736 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication Limited. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 9,396 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Salem Capital Management holds 0.18% or 4,050 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.58% or 157,855 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,108 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.