Park National Has Upped General Electric Company (GE) Stake; Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (WMGI) SI Decreased By 3.24%

Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. WMGI’s SI was 13.43M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 13.88 million shares previously. With 1.44M avg volume, 9 days are for Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s short sellers to cover WMGI’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 2.12M shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C

Park National Corp increased General Electric Company (GE) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 309,755 shares as General Electric Company (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Park National Corp holds 1.90M shares with $19.99 million value, up from 1.59M last quarter. General Electric Company now has $81.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Options Trader Braces for a Bigger Retreat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons General Electric Stock Looks Worth Buying Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Electric Stock Worth the Risk? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $11.08’s average target is 18.63% above currents $9.34 stock price. General Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $11.5000 target in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Park National Corp decreased Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stake by 4,892 shares to 357,166 valued at $30.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) stake by 1,704 shares and now owns 11,169 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,370 shares. 39,097 were accumulated by Cadence Bancshares Na. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,383 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 96,351 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hikari Ltd reported 1.10 million shares. Spc Inc holds 0.06% or 28,325 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 437,400 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, M Holdings Securities has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 39,381 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 511,970 shares. Creative Planning owns 1.47 million shares. Old Point Trust And Service N A accumulated 122,831 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 0.67% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 99,600 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore holds 3.29% or 853,233 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $38 highest and $2300 lowest target. $29’s average target is 38.76% above currents $20.9 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wright Medical Group Enters Oversold Territory (WMGI) – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wright Medical Group NV Highlights Recent Innovations and Clinical Data at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 2019 Annual Meeting – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wright Medical (WMGI) Earnings Beat in Q2, Guidance Slashed – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.