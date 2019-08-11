Park National Has Upped By $1.34 Million Its General Electric Company (GE) Position; 3 Analysts Covering The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET)

Park National Corp increased General Electric Company (GE) stake by 10.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 149,268 shares as General Electric Company (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Park National Corp holds 1.59M shares with $15.92 million value, up from 1.44M last quarter. General Electric Company now has $79.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc has $8 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.67’s average target is 126.92% above currents $3.38 stock price. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. See The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) latest ratings:

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assoc In accumulated 79,989 shares. 26,375 are held by Selway Asset Mgmt. Discovery Cap Ltd Liability Com Ct stated it has 3.61M shares or 3.76% of all its holdings. West Family Invs invested in 279,952 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 144,824 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has 136,371 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Co reported 56,150 shares stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd reported 1.20M shares stake. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.32% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc, California-based fund reported 24,700 shares. 20,457 are held by Adirondack Rech And Management. 2,000 are owned by Smart Portfolios Lc. Blb&B Advisors Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 419,236 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 14.75% above currents $9.15 stock price. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by CFRA. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Park National Corp decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 19,616 shares to 929,653 valued at $50.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,970 shares and now owns 234,122 shares. Cigna Corporation (New) was reduced too.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.78 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 29.65 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 980,676 shares traded. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has declined 15.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500.