Park National Has Trimmed By $1.97 Million Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Park National Corp decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 73,080 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Park National Corp holds 677,033 shares with $18.68M value, down from 750,113 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $274.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 44.86 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold positions in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Park National Corp increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 22,025 shares to 33,589 valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 6,176 shares and now owns 32,485 shares. First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.70’s average target is 18.03% above currents $29.4 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa invested 0.96% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regal Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.22% or 18.93M shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 30,065 shares. Arlington Value Llc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0.27% or 29,018 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 228,088 shares. Legacy Private Tru reported 121,412 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Consolidated Invest Group Inc accumulated 5.47% or 397,513 shares. 63,596 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. M&R Cap Management has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 217,425 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Natixis has 0.72% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 58,288 shares traded. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) has risen 1.21% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust for 28,886 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 169,866 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 18,120 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 82,455 shares.