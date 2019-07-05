Park National Has Raised Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $3.84 Million as Shares Declined; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 1.89M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

Park National Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 788.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 72,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,637 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 9,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 3.22 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc. by 48,557 shares to 98,557 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expands Snacking Unit, Invests in Uplift Food – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $808.40M for 24.30 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc invested 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19.51 million shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp owns 15,463 shares. Odey Asset Grp has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 6,581 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stack Financial invested in 357,057 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.59M shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il invested in 200,529 shares. Cap Innovations Llc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability holds 7,577 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.65% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 611,182 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 709 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 689,822 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,929 shares to 49,370 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Epoch Invest Prns has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Research & Inc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11.74 million shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.47 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 544 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 82,875 shares. Virtu stated it has 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Birinyi Assoc Inc owns 5,500 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 78,972 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.9% stake. Strategic Advsrs Llc owns 13,964 shares.