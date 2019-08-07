Park National Has Raised Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $1.38 Million; Stock Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose While Brave Warrior Advisors Trimmed Stake by $107.13 Million

Park National Corp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 6,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 181,738 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.76M, up from 175,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $159.49. About 990,237 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.44. About 134,791 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $281.03M for 7.23 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,439 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $53.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 834,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 257,242 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 3,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial owns 49,334 shares. Price Michael F, New York-based fund reported 73,100 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 14,908 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Van Den Berg Mgmt I has 2.53% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 105,230 shares. Markston Int Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Creative Planning has 2,565 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.89% or 5,268 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Corporation has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 21,394 shares. Savant Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,319 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Group Inc Incorporated. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 3,406 shares. Hightower Trust Ser Lta holds 47,662 shares. Family Firm owns 1,844 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 11,721 are held by Farmers Tru Com. 1,332 are held by Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership. Tradition Management Limited Com accumulated 29,235 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sei invested 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Notis has 2.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,747 shares. 31,753 are owned by Bridgewater Limited Partnership.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 18,049 shares to 248,067 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,544 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.