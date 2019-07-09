Park National Has Raised By $1.29 Million Its Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Holding; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Upped By $518,778 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Toledo Na acquired 4,434 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Trust Company Of Toledo Na holds 137,495 shares with $16.22M value, up from 133,061 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Park National Corp increased Schwab (Charles) Corporation (SCHW) stake by 25.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 30,804 shares as Schwab (Charles) Corporation (SCHW)'s stock declined 7.05%. The Park National Corp holds 150,732 shares with $6.45 million value, up from 119,928 last quarter. Schwab (Charles) Corporation now has $53.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 7.20 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft has $15500 highest and $90 lowest target. $139’s average target is 1.49% above currents $136.96 stock price. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares. $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. Craig Jonathan M. also sold $162,946 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Park National Corp decreased Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 14,611 shares to 323,695 valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) stake by 7,073 shares and now owns 418,813 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.67’s average target is 11.70% above currents $39.99 stock price. Charles Schwab had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $46 target. Deutsche Bank maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

