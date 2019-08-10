Park National Has Lowered Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (New) (WFC) by $446,832; Intelsat S A (I) Holding Raised by Kerrisdale Advisers Llc

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (New) (WFC) by 31.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 9,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 20,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 29,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Fincl Bank In invested in 0.15% or 60,546 shares. 452,368 were accumulated by Bridges Mngmt Inc. Mirador Cap Partners LP holds 43,563 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Financial has 0.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clifford Swan Counsel Lc owns 811,157 shares. Schulhoff And has 7,382 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt accumulated 46,142 shares. Notis holds 0.18% or 7,700 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership accumulated 18,426 shares. Midas Mngmt Corporation reported 0.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Daiwa Sb Invests accumulated 0.07% or 7,620 shares. Apriem has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.68% or 19.76M shares. 131,254 are held by Beacon Fincl Group. Beutel Goodman Company Ltd owns 922,445 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corporation (Ne (NYSE:DG) by 3,803 shares to 46,505 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Small Cap Core Alp (FYX) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (NYSE:DIS).