Park National Has Lowered Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position; Lmr Partners Llp Upped By $724,572 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 79.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 13,418 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 30,354 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 16,936 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $210.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 5.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Park National Corp decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 57,176 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Park National Corp holds 619,857 shares with $17.98M value, down from 677,033 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $272.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 19.72 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Com accumulated 83,626 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 927.25 million shares for 12.92% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Company has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Epoch Investment Ptnrs invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 134,072 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 23,962 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Limited holds 0.62% or 255,533 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zwj Inv Counsel owns 68,966 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 26,006 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.12% or 21,408 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Inc invested in 0.05% or 13,592 shares. 851,703 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Adams Asset Limited, Texas-based fund reported 67,207 shares. Old National State Bank In invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Park National Corp increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 4,271 shares to 110,650 valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 16,664 shares and now owns 146,269 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.74% above currents $29.25 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership has 2.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Olstein Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cookson Peirce & Com invested in 529,081 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust invested 3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,411 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.38M shares. Advisor Ltd Co invested in 135,866 shares. Natixis reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 198,338 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.91% or 302,765 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. 504 are owned by Sageworth Trust. North Star Asset Inc has 74,355 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated invested in 2.49% or 333,774 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.54% above currents $49.58 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 7,439 shares to 19,820 valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) stake by 23,982 shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.