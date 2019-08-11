Park National Has Lifted Holding in Schwab (Charles) (SCHW); As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased Its Stake

Park National Corp increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corporation (SCHW) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 30,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 150,732 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 119,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03M shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 35,754 shares to 189,832 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 84,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,190 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

