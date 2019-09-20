Park National Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $751,626; Stock Declined; Wal (WMT) Holding Has Raised by Richard C Young & Company

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 65,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, up from 56,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 3.36M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 27/04/2018 – Walmart Vice President of Merchandising Execution and U.S. Manufacturing Is Featured Speaker at NPE: The Plastics Show Market; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 13,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 915,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.12 million, down from 929,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 10.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,868 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.79% or 181,057 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber owns 52,429 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,525 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 198,338 shares. Northeast Inv Management holds 0.23% or 53,470 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 61,580 shares. Dt Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.61% or 80,195 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 598,500 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc holds 1.19% or 57,154 shares in its portfolio. Blume Inc invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru Company reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sky Group reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 22,147 shares to 55,736 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 16,442 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 27,457 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 12,216 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Fin In accumulated 2,964 shares. 39,505 are held by Estabrook Capital Management. Morgan Stanley invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 334,934 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 63,044 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Financial Advisory Service Inc invested in 0.22% or 10,637 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Signature And Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 236,530 shares or 2% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).