Park National Has Decreased By $1.63 Million Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Dignity plc (LON:DTY) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Dignity PLC (LON:DTY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dignity PLC has GBX 570 highest and GBX 500 lowest target. GBX 535’s average target is 5.61% above currents GBX 506.57 stock price. Dignity PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Sell”. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. See Dignity plc (LON:DTY) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 New Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

Park National Corp decreased Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 7,209 shares as Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Park National Corp holds 80,724 shares with $18.27 million value, down from 87,933 last quarter. Air Products & Chemicals Inc now has $48.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.19 million shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Indiana Tru Invest stated it has 0.39% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argent Co holds 2,206 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 4.48% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 251,847 shares. Whitnell & Com accumulated 1,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 9,780 are owned by Murphy Mgmt Incorporated. Scholtz & Company Limited Liability holds 12,136 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Csu Producer Resource stated it has 8.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ima Wealth invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Yhb Investment has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 14,229 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Shell Asset Management owns 44,157 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.23% above currents $221.55 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by HSBC. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $222 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 12.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. Shares for $4.54M were bought by Ghasemi Seifi.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Park National Corp increased Dollar General Corporation (Ne (NYSE:DG) stake by 5,633 shares to 52,138 valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,472 shares and now owns 305,685 shares. Flexshares Core Select Bond Et was raised too.

The stock increased 0.61% or GBX 3.07 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 506.57. About 541 shares traded. Dignity plc (LON:DTY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Dignity plc (LON:DTY) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why Dignity plcâ€™s (LON:DTY) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “The Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Is Down 77% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 18, 2019 is yet another important article.