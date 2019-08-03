Park National Has Cut General Motors Company (GM) Holding; Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Big Yellow Group Plc has GBX 1100 highest and GBX 1000 lowest target. GBX 1055.50’s average target is 7.59% above currents GBX 981 stock price. Big Yellow Group Plc had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 14. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of BYG in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of BYG in report on Friday, February 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, June 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by JP Morgan. See Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) latest ratings:

Park National Corp decreased General Motors Company (GM) stake by 45.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 134,618 shares as General Motors Company (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Park National Corp holds 163,759 shares with $6.08M value, down from 298,377 last quarter. General Motors Company now has $56.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 7.89M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – Peugeot boss says CO2 fines will create Chinese ‘Trojan Horse’; 09/05/2018 – GM KOREA VIABLE FOR LONG-TERM WITH NEW MODELS – S.KOREA; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT VALUES GM CRUISE AT $11.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Hanon Systems as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 08/03/2018 – WWSBABC7: AP source: Rams trade LB Ogletree to Giants…Raiders to part with veteran long snapper…Hurricanes seek new GM; 27/04/2018 – REG-Sandal plc : Share Buy-back and Notice of GM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 725,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. American Ins Communications Tx stated it has 108,545 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Blair William Company Il stated it has 183,296 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 244 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 74,474 shares. Barnett holds 198,203 shares. Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,930 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sterneck Management Ltd Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 50,304 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 149,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 67,630 shares stake. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc accumulated 512,872 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.17% or 523,273 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Park National Corp increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 20,837 shares to 106,379 valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 13,149 shares and now owns 14,472 shares. First Trust Tactical High Yiel (HYLS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 34.06% above currents $39.78 stock price. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Big Yellow Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, provides self storage and related services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.64 billion GBP. It provides business storage, home storage, student storage, and wine storage solutions, as well as specialized storage solutions that include commercial storage, equipment storage, bulk storage, pallet storage, and stock storage. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Industrial Units on rent to eBay sellers and cottage industries, large-scale manufacturing, and retail enterprises.