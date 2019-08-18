Park National Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $461,063; Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $605,790; Stock Declined

Park National Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 343,277 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 339,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,347 shares to 87,933 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,406 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (De) (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.