Park National Decreased Its Holding in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) by $595,200; Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) by $3.38 Million

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 7,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 10,352 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 18,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 495,283 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5.69 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.36M, down from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 493,322 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Alyeska Group Inc Lp accumulated 1.61 million shares. Int Group Inc reported 41,682 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Burgundy Asset Ltd invested in 0.17% or 213,898 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Btr Cap has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.26M shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 426,543 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,450 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Asset One Ltd has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 95,569 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $164.74M for 18.48 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 33,147 shares to 92,517 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 46,005 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $143.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 153,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).