Park National Decreased Its Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Stock Price Rose; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) Stake by $6.05 Million; Market Value Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 206.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 155,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 3.20 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 25,464 shares as the company's stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 268,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 294,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 1.32 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.61M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,472 shares to 305,685 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 54,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. 1.69M are held by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 409 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 127,296 shares. 315,766 are owned by Financial Counselors. First Western Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 19,293 shares. 50,136 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 20,773 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 731,535 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 81,442 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 241,135 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 547,847 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 10,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Huntington Bancshares' 8.5% Total Yield Is Great Value – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 249,089 shares to 450,911 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,030 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).