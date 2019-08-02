Park National Decreased Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

Park National Corp decreased Genuine Parts Company (GPC) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp sold 9,896 shares as Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Park National Corp holds 302,997 shares with $33.95M value, down from 312,893 last quarter. Genuine Parts Company now has $13.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 980,599 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

Among 2 analysts covering RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RedHill Biopharma has $17 highest and $16 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 148.87% above currents $6.63 stock price. RedHill Biopharma had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. WBB Securities upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $1700 target in Friday, July 12 report. WBB Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. See RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) latest ratings:

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.08 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. The insider Sonnemaker Scott bought $495,050.

Park National Corp increased Broadcom Inc stake by 13,149 shares to 14,472 valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 20,837 shares and now owns 106,379 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company has $115 highest and $10700 lowest target. $111’s average target is 17.42% above currents $94.53 stock price. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Suntrust Banks holds 1.35% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust accumulated 1,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northern Corp owns 1.79 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt has 5,475 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 451 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 12,221 shares. Natixis accumulated 37,039 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Provise Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Schmidt P J Investment Inc has 0.35% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 6,188 are owned by Bbva Compass Financial Bank. Iberiabank Corp has 0.46% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 35,316 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 36,417 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 0.08% or 18,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 153,920 shares in its portfolio.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company has market cap of $193.95 million. The firm promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA , an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S.

