Park National Corporation (PRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Park National Corporation
|97
|4.09
|N/A
|6.68
|14.16
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|30
|4.72
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
Demonstrates Park National Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Park National Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Park National Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Park National Corporation
|0.00%
|12.9%
|1.4%
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
Volatility & Risk
Park National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Park National Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41% and 17.3%. About 0.6% of Park National Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Park National Corporation
|2.03%
|-5.4%
|-2.09%
|2.29%
|-14.03%
|11.57%
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
For the past year Park National Corporation had bullish trend while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Park National Corporation beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
