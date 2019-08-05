Park National Corporation (PRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 97 4.09 N/A 6.68 14.16 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 30 4.72 N/A 1.61 17.80

Demonstrates Park National Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Park National Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Park National Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Park National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Park National Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41% and 17.3%. About 0.6% of Park National Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59%

For the past year Park National Corporation had bullish trend while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.