Park National Corporation (PRK) and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Comparing side by side

Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 95 4.75 N/A 6.68 14.61 Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.13 N/A 1.09 11.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Park National Corporation and Old Second Bancorp Inc. Old Second Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Park National Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Park National Corporation and Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Park National Corporation has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Old Second Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Park National Corporation and Old Second Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 16.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Park National Corporation and Old Second Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.7% and 67.6%. 0.7% are Park National Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06% Old Second Bancorp Inc. -2.87% -4.32% -8.87% -11.2% -11.75% -1.23%

For the past year Park National Corporation has 15.06% stronger performance while Old Second Bancorp Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Park National Corporation beats Old Second Bancorp Inc.