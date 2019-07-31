Park National Corporation (PRK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Contrasting side by side

Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 97 4.31 N/A 6.68 14.61 Old National Bancorp 17 4.05 N/A 1.23 13.49

Table 1 demonstrates Park National Corporation and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old National Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Park National Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% Old National Bancorp 0.00% 8.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Park National Corporation’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Old National Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.7% of Park National Corporation shares and 64.6% of Old National Bancorp shares. Park National Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Old National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06% Old National Bancorp -1.95% -2.42% -4.11% -10.78% -5.37% 7.53%

For the past year Park National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.