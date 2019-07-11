Park National Corporation (PRK) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Park National Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Park National Corporation has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Park National Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.90% 1.40% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Park National Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation N/A 96 14.61 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

Park National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Park National Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Park National Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Park National Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year Park National Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Park National Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Park National Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Park National Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Park National Corporation’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Park National Corporation.