Park National Corporation (PRK) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
40.7% of Park National Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Park National Corporation has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Park National Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Park National Corporation
|0.00%
|12.90%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|27.40%
|10.16%
|1.13%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Park National Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Park National Corporation
|N/A
|96
|14.61
|Industry Average
|285.22M
|1.04B
|14.80
Park National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Park National Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Park National Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Park National Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.14
|1.55
|2.65
The potential upside of the competitors is 10.13%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Park National Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Park National Corporation
|-1.13%
|3.71%
|-2.56%
|4.24%
|-12.26%
|15.06%
|Industry Average
|0.88%
|4.10%
|4.19%
|6.34%
|8.22%
|9.49%
For the past year Park National Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.81 shows that Park National Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Park National Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Park National Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Park National Corporation’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Park National Corporation.
