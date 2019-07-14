Park National Corporation (PRK) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Comparing side by side

Both Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 96 4.68 N/A 6.68 14.61 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 55 2.41 N/A 5.18 11.19

Demonstrates Park National Corporation and First Savings Financial Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Savings Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Park National Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Savings Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Park National Corporation and First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Park National Corporation is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Savings Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Park National Corporation and First Savings Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Park National Corporation’s shares. Competitively, First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.14% 6.71% 12.37% -8.86% -18.04% 11.64%

For the past year Park National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors First Savings Financial Group Inc.