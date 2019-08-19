Park National Corporation (PRK) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Comparing side by side

Since Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 97 4.19 N/A 6.68 14.16 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.47 N/A 2.11 11.27

Demonstrates Park National Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. First Business Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Park National Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Park National Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Park National Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41% and 64% respectively. Park National Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year Park National Corporation was less bullish than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Park National Corporation beats First Business Financial Services Inc.